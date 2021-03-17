Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $29.85 Million Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 4.59% of PetMed Express worth $29,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

PETS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

