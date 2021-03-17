Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $30.07 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,813 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Shutterstock worth $30,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Shutterstock by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shutterstock by 13.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,800. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,314.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $2,531,712.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,534 shares of company stock worth $10,457,163. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

