Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $34.76 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $34,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,698,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 118,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

