Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $34.98 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,861 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xilinx worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,401. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.