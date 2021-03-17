Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $51.93 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail accounts for about 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Qurate Retail worth $51,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 473.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 129,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

