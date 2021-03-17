Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Copart worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Copart by 13.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Copart by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Copart by 39.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. 15,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

