Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Etsy worth $44,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.41. The company had a trading volume of 71,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,839. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

