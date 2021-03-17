Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $44,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,483 shares of company stock worth $10,763,573. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 157,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,591. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

