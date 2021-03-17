Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $28.50 Million in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 695,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,501,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vroom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vroom by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter worth $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $6,777,331.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 891,260 shares of company stock valued at $33,138,491.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. 31,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,166. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

