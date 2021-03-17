Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,100 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Jumia Technologies worth $30,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

