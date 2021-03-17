Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $23.86 Million Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 653,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,862,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Dada Nexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,575,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,753.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 174,644 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

DADA traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 9,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.97.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

