Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,861 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Chegg worth $37,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.67. 19,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

