Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 136,841 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,841 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $41,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,447. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.