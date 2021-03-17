Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,837 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 779,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $118,687,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.42. The company had a trading volume of 475,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,421. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

