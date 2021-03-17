Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 164,958 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 172.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,958 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ciena worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. 6,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,925. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,326,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

