Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,843 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.61. 97,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $228.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

