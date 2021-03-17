Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,302 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Amdocs worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.