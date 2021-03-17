Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,474 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,310. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

