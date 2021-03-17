Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Qorvo worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.