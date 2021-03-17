Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,951 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vipshop worth $33,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 635,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 154,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,491. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

