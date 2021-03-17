Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wayfair worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $31,223,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average of $275.56. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.