Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,075. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

