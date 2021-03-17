Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 46,614 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,614 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Carvana worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.44, for a total value of $2,306,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 32,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $8,614,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $782,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,623 shares of company stock worth $220,560,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $9.72 on Wednesday, reaching $273.93. 12,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,549. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.90 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

