Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 47,057 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,057 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KC traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 100,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,196. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

