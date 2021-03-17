Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $22.03 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 343,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 32,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,807. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,754,199 shares of company stock worth $104,641,435 over the last 90 days.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.