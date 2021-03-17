Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.56

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.56 and last traded at $85.03, with a volume of 235103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

