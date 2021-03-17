Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,131 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.71% of Pentair worth $62,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE:PNR opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.