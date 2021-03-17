pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 52.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $238.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00458846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00134322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00080740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00585828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

