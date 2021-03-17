PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,205 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 834,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 193,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.30. The company has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

