PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $215,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

