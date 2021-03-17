Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $166.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.70 million and the highest is $167.05 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $689.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $754.42 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Perficient stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perficient by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perficient by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

