Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.53. 1,152,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,829,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.
