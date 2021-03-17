Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.53. 1,152,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,829,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

