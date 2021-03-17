Perlin Price Up 41.7% Over Last Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $78.75 million and $24.02 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perlin Profile

PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

