Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 15,899 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.06. 168,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,912. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

