Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 23,139 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1,507.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.0% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.31. 7,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

