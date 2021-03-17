Permanens Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1,190.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. 27,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,184. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

