Permanens Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,001.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,397 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $5,089,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 224,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,886. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.