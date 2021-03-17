Permanens Capital L.P. Buys 2,583 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $37.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,046.34. 36,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,032.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,756.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

