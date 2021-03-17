Permanens Capital L.P. Has $4.71 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1,260.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,562,151 shares of company stock valued at $937,273,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

