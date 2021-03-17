Permanens Capital L.P. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 984.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 1.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $64,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,792,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $24,265,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. 19,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

