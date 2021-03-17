Permanens Capital L.P. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,916.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 206,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

