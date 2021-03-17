Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 13,896 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.96. 43,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.12 and a 200 day moving average of $338.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

