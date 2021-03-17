Perpetual Protocol Market Cap Reaches $183.69 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00014795 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $183.69 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00458604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00142155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00577800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.