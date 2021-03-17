Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.