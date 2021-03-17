Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

