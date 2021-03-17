Petrofac’s (POFCY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POFCY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 88,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

