Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$0.45 Price Target at Raymond James

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.45 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.49. 201,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,666. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$24.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

