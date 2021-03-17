Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEYUF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

