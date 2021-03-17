Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €165.80 ($195.06) and last traded at €163.00 ($191.76). Approximately 1,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €161.40 ($189.88).

PFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €169.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €167.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

