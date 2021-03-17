Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,076 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 738,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,107,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

